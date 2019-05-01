Boys Lacrosse: Knights split two

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington boys lacrosse continues to learn how to close games, how to win, and how to just worry about the next play.

The Blue Knights began last week with a 7-6 sudden victory overtime win at NW Catholic on April 23. Southington was home to Conard on April 24 and lost 11-8 after playing a solid Chieftains team even through the first three quarters. Southington’s record stands at 5-3.

“The first three quarters are what we as coaches expect from the players and what the players expect from each other,” coach Ron Chase said about the Conard game. “Tied 7-7 in the fourth shows we can play with good teams, but finishing the last 10 minutes by making plays is something that will come in time.”

In the NW Catholic game, Southington built a 6-1 lead by halftime. The Lions came out firing in the second half, however, and outscored the Knights 5-0 to send the game to overtime tied, 6-6. Ethan Thomson scored off a Matt Thompson assist about two minutes into the sudden victory overtime to secure the 7-6 victory.

“Matt had just won the faceoff and brought it down for a fast break,” Chase said. “He missed the goal and the ball went out of bounds.”

Southington retained possession, and Thompson didn’t miss his open teammate.

“He dodged from behind the goal and found Ethan on the backside of the goal,” Chase said.

Evan Johanns led the offense with two goals. Thompson went for one goal and two assists while Rory Missal added a goal and an assist. Thomson and Jack Tedone scored a goal apiece while Seth Bogoslofski added three assists. Garrett Brown made eight saves for the Knights. Nicolo Mazzocca led NW Catholic with five goals, and John Lewis made 10 saves.

“To be honest, our players were not happy about the way we won as we gave away a 6-1 lead,” Chase said. “That shows more about our players as the team. They know they did not play well in the second half, but did enough to pull off the win.”

For the first three quarters of the Conard game, it was dead even. Each team scored two goals in the first quarter, three goals in the second quarter, and two goals in the third quarter. The Chieftains outscored the Knights 4-1 in the fourth quarter, however, and won by three goals.

“It was the best three quarters we have played all year,” Chase said. “They just made a few more plays then we did in the fourth by capitalizing on our mistakes. Against a team like Conard, you can’t afford to make mistakes and not capitalize on theirs.”

Johanns had three goals and two assists while Thomson and Rory Missal added two goals apiece. Thompson had one goal and one assist, and Garrett Brown tallied 14 saves.

“Garrett Brown has been exceptional and is constantly proving he is one of the best goalies in the state,” Chase said.

Patrick Mahon had four goals and one assist, Jack Tousignant scored four goals, and Brandon Parker made eight saves to lead Conard.

Up next: Southington played a game on Monday against Valley Regional in Deep River. The Knights were scheduled to be home against Norwalk on Wednesday. Southington travels to Simsbury on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.

