Baseball wins 3 on the road

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington baseball played a pair of quality opponents, one out of conference and the other in conference, and came away with two close wins. The Blue Knights closed the week with a blowout victory and improved to 9-1 on the season.

Southington started the week with a 4-3 comeback win over Notre Dame-West Haven on April 23 at Quigley Stadium in West Haven. On April 24, the Knights downed Bristol Eastern 5-3 at Muzzy Field in Bristol. In the last game of the week, Southington hammered New Britain 13-0 in five innings at Beehive Field in New Britain.

Here’s what happened in each game:

Blue Knights beat Green Knights

APRIL 23—Jason Krar (3-0) threw a complete game (3 runs—2 earned—9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk, 88 pitches) for visiting Southington in its win over Notre Dame. It was Krar’s second complete game of the season.

On offense, Andrew Paradis was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Jake DelMonte was 1-for-2 with a run scored and RBI, and J.T. Martin went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Notre Dame went ahead 1-0 after one inning, then Southington tied the game 1-1 in the third on a Paradis single that drove home Jack Meade. The Blue Knights scored twice in the top of the fourth inning to go ahead 3-1. Meade scored on an error, then DelMonte drove home Martin with a single.

The Green Knights scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game, 3-3. Paradis’ two-out single in the top of the seventh inning drove home DelMonte with the eventual winning run.

Taming of the Lancers

APRIL 24—It was Jake Neuman’s turn to toss a complete game (3 runs—0 earned—3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk, 99 pitches) in Southington’s victory over Bristol Eastern. Neuman improved to 2-0 on the season.

Paradis had a two-run double while Meade was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Neuman helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. DelMonte and Kevin McIntyre each had a single and run scored, and Billy Carr walked twice and scored a run.

A blowout at the Beehive

APRIL 25—The Knights tallied 14 hits, including two by six different players, in the rout over the Golden Hurricanes. Eight of those hits went for extra bases (five doubles, three triples).

Tyler Strong doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a run while Neuman singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Meade singled, doubled, scored two runs, drove in another run, and stole a base. McIntyre doubled, tripled, scored a run and drove in two more. Jake Romano singled, doubled, scored two runs and drove in another run. Bryce Worth singled twice, scored a run, drove in another run, and stole a base. DelMonte had a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI while Paradis singled, walked, scored a run and drove in another run.

Ryan Henderson (3-0) threw the first four innings and gave up two hits. He struck out two and walked two on 53 pitches. Nico Gaudio threw the last inning and struck out one, walked one, and hit a batter.

Team notes

Southington pitching lowered its ERA to 1.15. In 67 innings pitched, the staff has yielded 16 runs (11 earned) on 45 hits, struck out 64, walked 20 and hit four. The Knights have four complete games and two shutouts to their credit.

Up next: Southington hosted Wethersfield on Monday. The Knights were scheduled to play at NW Catholic on Wednesday. On Friday, Southington is home against NFA at 4 p.m. in a game rescheduled because of rain.