Police investigating string of commercial burglaries

The Southington Police Department announced it is currently investigating several recent commercial burglaries.

On March 4, police responded to 31 Liberty St. for three burglaries to businesses located in this office building. In all three of these incidents entry was gained by force through the door of the business.

Pure Skin is a salon that was subject to one of these burglaries in which $98 in cash was stolen and the receiver for the surveillance system was damaged. The receiver had a value of approximately $250.

Beauty Bar, another salon, was subject to one of these burglaries in which $60 in cash was taken. Beauty Bar Academy was also burglarized, but nothing was missing

On March 16, police responded to Beauty Bar again for a burglary. Entry was made through an exterior window causing minor damage to the security latch. Nothing was reported taken in this incident.

Also March 16, police responded to 51 North Main St. after it was reported that Casey’s Image Consultants was burglarized. Entry was forced from the interior of a common hallway into the business via the main door. Approximately $40 in cash was stolen.

And, on April 20, police responded to 710 Main St. for two commercial burglaries and occurred during the overnight hours. In both of these incidents entry was gained to the business by breaking an exterior window with a bag of sand.

In one of these incidents, Salon Zurell was burglarized and a small safe was removed the business. The safe was located in the parking lot. Approximately $10,000 in cash was taken.

Maid Pro was the victim of the second burglary at this location. Nothing was determined to be missing from the business.

It appears that these incidents are occurring during the overnight hours. At this time these incidents remain under investigation. Southington police detectives are continuing to work these cases to determine if they are related. Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact the Southington Police Department detective division at (860) 378-1600 ext. 5.