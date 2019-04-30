American Legion Post 72 plans 100th anniversary events

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will soon be celebrating its 100 year anniversary.

The local post was established Dec. 13, 1919.

Current members of Post 72 and volunteers have taken on the task of researching through old documents and records, newspaper clippings and photos to compile a written history in time for their anniversary celebration in December.

Laura Shaw has volunteered her time to help with the research.

“There is a wealth of information, and I have boxes scattered all over the house, but it’s all very matter-of-fact,” said Shaw. “It’s missing the humanity aspect.”

Shaw is asking that any veterans or their family members or friends lend a hand by providing any stories, personal memories, photos, letters and other memorabilia with a personal touch to help bring some spirit to the written history she is working on.

Back in January 1934, a fire at the post destroyed many documents and records. Much of the records from the post’s early days was lost in the fire.

Going forward, Shaw is finding that some years had detailed documented meeting minutes, membership records, information about events and more, while other years were light on details.

Members and volunteers hope the community can come forward and help fill in the gaps.

“We have been lucky to have people who are willing to do things for this community—that we have active members,” said past post commander, Steve McCarty. “If the town needs us, we’re there. That’s what has helped us make it to 100 years.”

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization.

McCarty said the Post “would just like people to know that we have been a part of this community for 100 years, and have supported our community and our veterans.”

Post 72 has been involved with work at local VA hospitals, work with youth, social activities such as dinners and dances, educational activities such as essay contests, oratorical contests and scholarships, work with sports teams, supervision of youth groups, post improvement projects, membership drives and many other community projects.

“I don’t know if people realize how much the Legion does in this community,” said Shaw. “Every place in town that needs them, they’re there to help.”

On Nov. 9, Post 72 is planning a formal dinner at the Aqua Turf. The post also is planning an anniversary celebration on Dec. 13—the actual date of its inception—with details to come. Several local legions will be invited to these celebrations as they, too, celebrate 100 years.

Several fundraisers are planned in the near future to support the anniversary celebrations. A comedy night featuring Madelein Smith, Linda Belt and Angel Rentas will be held at the Post Hall April 27 at 7 p.m. Additionally, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day (May 12 and June 16) breakfasts are planned.

For a full list of upcoming events, visit www.KiltonicPost72.org.