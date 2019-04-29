Obituary: Joseph A. DiLeo, 90

Joseph A. DiLeo, 90, of Southington and formerly of Waterbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the HOCC of New Britain. He had been the loving husband of Anne (Smith) DiLeo for nearly 58 years.

Joseph was born on May 30th 1928 in Waterbury to the late Nunzio and Teresa (Favale) DiLeo. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Joseph worked as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney, retiring after 25 years of service. He enjoyed his family and took pride in his family’s exploits. He will be remembered as a tremendous athlete and an avid sports fan as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

In addition to his wife Anne, he is survived by his son Joseph N. DiLeo, Cynthia DiLeo, his two grandchildren Joseph M. DiLeo and Lauren DiLeo as well as Helen Moriarty, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Southington Catholic School, 133 Bristol St. Southington, CT 06489.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

