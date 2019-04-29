Apple Harvest Festival seeks sponsors

Organizers of the 2019 Apple Harvest Festival are seeking sponsors for the 51st festival, planned for the weekends of Oct. 4 to 6 and Oct. 11 to 13.

“Southington’s annual Apple Harvest Festival is one of the largest events held in Connecticut, drawing over 100,000 attendees. Therefore the event has many expenses connected to it,” said sponsorship coordinator Melissa Cocuzza in a press release. “In addition, we are proud to continue our tradition of free parking, free entertainment, and free admission. We are also pleased to announce that because the headliner band and the laser light show were such a big hit last year they will be back this year. “

Sponsors contribute financially to support the festival and many also actively participate by having a booth at the festival.

“Sponsor support is a very important part of this festival’s overall success,” said Cocuzza. “The town of Southington and the Apple Harvest Festival supervisory committee truly appreciates the support of our sponsors.”

The recreation department is also seeking volunteers for the festival. Details and available positions, and a downloadable application, can be found at southingtonahf.com/volunteers. Adults as well as high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply.

Local businesses that wish to contribute to the festival’s 51st celebration should contact Cocuzza at appleharvestfest@aol.com or call (860) 276-1966.