Commentary: Easter sunrise service, The show must go on

One of the beloved Easter traditions of First Congregational Church and Plantsville Congregational Church is the joint annual sunrise service at Camp Sloper. It is always an “event.” We have celebrated the resurrection with flash mobs, daffodils, and someone rowing a canoe across Sloper Pond (while standing up) to get to the place where Jesus was frying fish on the shore.

Several years ago, we had a wonderful plan in place. We arranged to borrow a casket from DellaVecchia Funeral Home. We would hold the beginning of a funeral service for Jesus in the pavilion and then have a funeral procession down to the pond for burial. Unbeknownst to those who had gotten up early on this Easter morning we would put helium-filled balloons in the casket and when we opened it on the lakeshore balloons would rise out of the casket carrying with them a banner that said, “Christ is Risen!”

Sounds great, huh?

It was great, in the end, but this resurrection didn’t happen as we expected.

The funeral home had agreed to deliver the casket on the Saturday morning before Easter. None of us realized that the Saturday before Easter this year was the annual fishing derby and Camp Sloper. About a million kids were there with their fishing poles.

When the Sloper staff found a casket in the pavilion, they were a bit surprised. No one had told them to expect it. They called the police. When I got there all was calm, the casket had been stored with the promise to return it to us on Easter morning.

At 5:30 a.m. on Easter, former YMCA executive director John Myers was there to retrieve the casket for us, but he couldn’t find it. He looked everywhere—he couldn’t find it.

My daughter, 15 at the time, was with me. She asked me what was going on, so I told her and she updated Facebook with the news: “The tomb is empty…and now the casket is missing.”

The casket was finally found, the balloons and banner placed inside, and all went well until we opened the casket to release the balloons. We had tested the balloons the afternoon before. Seven helium-filled balloons lifted the banner nicely on the sunny, 50-degree afternoon.

Easter morning was much cooler at the shore of Sloper Pond. The balloons rose more slowly in the cool air, inching the banner dramatically upward—there was gasp from the congregation—but then the banner began to sink back into the casket. Christ is risen…or maybe not. We helped it a bit and people saw the message, and felt it too.

Though the casket has been found, the tomb is still empty. Nothing can stop the love and life that God gives at Easter.

When he was pastor of the Riverside Church in New York City, William Sloane Coffin said of this empty tomb, “Easter has less to do with one person’s escape from the grave than with the victory of seemingly powerless love over loveless power.” Which is the point of the Easter story, I think. Nothing, not even death, is more powerful than love.

Rev. Dr. Ronald B. Brown is the pastor at the First Congregational Church in Southington and a member of the Southington Interfaith Clergy Association. He can be reached at rbrown@fccsouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.