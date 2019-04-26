Youth services announces summer volunteer opportunities

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington youth services department announced the summer phase of the youth volunteer program is currently accepting applications. Youth ages 14 and up are encouraged to sign up.

“This program will start at the end of June and run all summer long,” said officials in a press release. “Become a volunteer and gain valuable experience while giving back to the community.”

Current opportunities include the Southington YMCA “Race4Chase,” the Southington Bread for Life and the local farmer’s market. Projects will have a set schedule, description of responsibilities and a mentor to help youth with the project.

Youth who sign up will be able to choose which volunteer opportunity they wish to participate in.

“We are thrilled to partner with youth services for their youth volunteer program again this summer,” said executive director at BFL Donna Ayer. “We have opportunities for teens to make a difference in our children’s summer lunch program by making lunches or going out to one of our sites to serve lunch and play with the children, and participate in activities at the summer lunch program.”

This year, BFL is adding another volunteer opportunity for teens: gardening work on the “common good garden” outside of the facility that helps provide the soup kitchen’s clients with fresh produce during the summer months.

Last summer, 2,145 lunches were prepared in the children’s summer lunch program, “and we could not have done that without the amazing teen and adult volunteers we are so fortunate to have working with us,” said Ayer.

At the local YMCA, Race4Chase is a triathlon that takes place at Camp Sloper in memory of Chase Kowalski, one of the 20 children tragically killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Fundraising events take place throughout the year to hold the event.

“Youth volunteers for the Race4Chase program are actual mentors to the young triathletes, because they are so close in age they are seen as peers,” said YMCA aquatics director Barbara Glaude, who also helps with the event. “Our volunteers leave the program feeling valued after seeing all the athletes have achieved and knowing they played an integral part in that achievement.”

Chase Kowalski won his first triathlon at the age of six and was a very active young boy. Hundreds of youth participate in his memory.

The Southington farmers market is held on the Town Green every Friday from the first Friday in July through the last Friday in October. Dozens of vendors set up shop and sell a variety of locally grown produce, fresh picked vegetables and fruits, jams, jellies, vinegars, maple products, honey, eggs, pasta sauce, salsas, fresh baked goods, handmade goat milk soaps and skin care products, arts, crafts and even music.

Applications for the youth volunteer program are available at the youth services department in the municipal center, online at Southington.org in the youth services department tab, or in the high school guidance office.

For more information, call youth services at (860) 276-6281.