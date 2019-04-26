Lifeguards needed for town pools

The Southington Recreation Department has an immediate need for lifeguards at town pools this summer. They are currently accepting applications until the positions are filled.

Applicants must have Red Cross lifeguard training certification, CPR certification, and first aid certification.

Town lifeguards are responsible for supervising and guarding swim activities to help prevent and manage injuries and provide assistance to swimmers. Qualified applicants must be able to provide rescues, CPR, and first aid when required. They are also responsible for maintaining order, inspecting facilities, and enforce safety, rules, and regulations for all patrons.

Applications forms are available at the Southington Recreation Department, 2nd floo of town hall, 75 Main St. For more information, call (860) 276-6289.