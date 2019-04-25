Obituary: Tracy A. Heim, 45

Tracy A. Heim, 45, of Southington, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born on February 14, 1974 in New Britain to Philip Heim and the late Nadine (Rider) Heim, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Tracy worked for many years as a special education para at the Linden Street School and other schools in Plainville. She also worked at Companions and Homemakers and was a former employee at Lake Compounce. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Girl Scouts. Tracy touched the lives of many people and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her father Philip, she is survived by her brother Dave Heim of Southington, two uncles, Richard Rider and his wife Marsa of California and Donald Rider and his wife Bonnie of Southington, her niece Cori Riggott-O’Leary and many cousins. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her brother Michael P. Heim.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tracy’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489.

Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.