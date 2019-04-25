Obituary: John J. Kolesnik, 78

John J. Kolesnik, 78 of Southington passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary (Davino) Kolesnik for 54 years.

Born January 2, 1941 in Waterbury he was the son of the late John and Rose (Naclerio) Kolesnik.

John served with the CT National Guard Army. He retired from Pratt & Whitney after 34 years of service. He was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church for 50 years where he was past chairman of the church council and also a greeter and Sunday collector. He was a member of the American Legion of Wolcott. John loved to garden, prune his many trees, watch the stock market and old movies. But John’s greatest joy was spending time with his beloved wife and their three grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he leaves his two sons, John A. Kolesnik and wife Cheryl and Michael C. Kolesnik of Southington; a brother, Michael Kolesnik and wife Deidre of Clinton; three grandchildren, Allan, Haley and Julia along with many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com