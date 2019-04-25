Obituary: Dorothy Glines, 89

It is with great sadness we announce that Dorothy Glines, 89, of Southington has passed away after a brief illness on April 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Glines.

Born in Concord, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen (Small) Raymond. She worked in the food service industry and received certification in accounting and bookkeeping at Briarwood College. She had many pastimes, including playing cards with friends and family, bingo, and was a seasoned bowler. She had a feisty, direct and loving personality and was fiercely dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Gayle Raymond Roby (Charles) of Plainville; daughter Sherrill Hamilton Scoville (Duane) of Terryville; son James Glines of Bristol; daughter Allyson Raymond (Jay) of Richmond, VA; son Mark Glines (Vicki) of Valdosta, GA; daughter Kathleen Johnson (Joseph) of Nashville, GA; and daughter Deborah Glines Council (CaWanda) of Waterbury as well as many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by son Neil L. Hamilton.

She is also survived by brothers Harry Raymond (Joyce) of Plainville and Albert Raymond (Juanice) of Burlington and her sister Sandra Nadeau of Southington. She is predeceased by brothers Richard, George and William and a sister, Joyce.

A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Dorothy’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.