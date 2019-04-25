New Britain man arrested for having sex with pre-teen

Carlos Padilla, 21, of New Britain was arrested at Bristol Superior Court on Friday, April 12. The arrest was a result of an outstanding warrant held by Southington police resulting from incidents that occurred at a Southington motel in August and September of 2018.

The incidents were reported to the Southington Police Department in late October 2018, and police began the investigation. Padilla was accused of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old female at a Southington motel. Police found probable cause and submitted a request for the arrest warrant to the Bristol state’s attorney’s office in January 2019.

At the time the warrant was served, Padilla was incarcerated on other charges. He was brought to Bristol Court for the service of this warrant and arraignment. He was charged with first degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

The identity of the victim is being withheld.