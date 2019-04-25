Library custodian honored by town council

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Southington Public Library custodian Stanley Chmielewski was honored at the April 8 Town Council meeting by the council, library board and staff, and the town’s human resource department with an “exceeding expectations” award for his continuous commitment to his job.

Library director Kristi Sadowski said Chmielewski exceeds expectations on a daily basis and is one of the department’s most dedicated workers.

“Stanley keeps our 45-year-old building open six days a week. He’s hard at work long before we arrive, and comes in on Friday nights or Sundays to work with contractors who can’t come in while we’re open,” said Sadowski. “A flurry of constant motion, Stanley is always steps ahead of us in taking care of a variety of building issues that arise and works committedly with various contractors and maintenance companies to keep the building warm or cool, dry and lit.”

Sadowski said the employee knows “every inch” of the building and manages all of its quirks. He also has been instrumental in the library’s recent efforts to maximize space and make the library more open and welcoming for patrons.

“He has spent the last several days dismantling, moving, rebuilding, painting and shelving, as well as providing advice on rearrangement of furniture to best meet the needs of our patrons,” said Sadowski. “Stanley, your colleagues have said you are a delight to work with because of your great attitude.”

Chmielewski thanked everyone involved in the nomination and award process. He was joined and supported by parents, colleagues and members of the library board during the presentation.

“It really means a lot to be appreciated,” he said. “I love my bosses; I love my job; I love this town; and I will continue to work hard each day.”

Town Council chair Chris Palmieri said employees such as Chmielewski exemplify what an “unsung hero” is.

“You go above and beyond your job expectations and do everything in your ability to help patrons of the library and residents of the town,” said Palmieri. “We thank you and are so grateful to have employees like you who set a great example for our town.”

The exceeding expectations award is a new collaboration between the town and its human resources department. Chmielewski’s award is the second presented. It is given quarterly to one town staff member based on nominations: January, April, September, and November

HR director Michelle Passamano said nominations were received from the library and Barnes Museum, highway and parks department, planning and zoning, economic development, engineering and youth services.

“The award is designed to give an opportunity for all of us who are employees of the town to recognize people who we work with just for doing something well, going above and beyond, helping out all the time, being exceptional in customer service,” said Passamano. “We have so many of those people, so it’s a tough choice picking just one person.”

