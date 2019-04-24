Girls track falls to Hall, rebounds at distance meet

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls track and field was down in numbers against Hall, and it showed in a 113-37 loss on April 16 in a home CCC West Division dual meet. The Lady Knights also competed at the Connecticut Distance Festival on April 18 at Xavier High School in Middletown, and they had a solid day.

The girls are working toward peaking in the postseason meets. To get there, the Knights need to reach the qualifying standards set for the CCC West and Class LL state championships, and many girls did just that against Hall.

“Being at one-third of team strength, we still had a lot of personal bests or state qualifying marks,” coach Connor Green said.

Livvy Pizztola finished first in the 100m (12.95) and 200m (26.98). In the 200m, Pizzitola’s time was a personal record, and it qualified her for the CCC West and Class LL meets. She also qualified for the CCC West meet in the 100m. Alijah Vega took first in the javelin (99’9) and qualified for both the CCC West and Class LL meets.

The good efforts didn’t end with the first place finishers. Natalie Reeves finished second in the pole vault (8’0”), which was a personal record. It also qualified her for the CCC West and Class LL meets.

The same was true for Alexah Zaczynski, who took second place in the long jump (15’2”). It was a personal record for Zaczynski, and she qualified for the CCC West and Class LL meets. Marisa Imme qualified for both the CCC West and Class LL meets with her second place finish in the javelin (91’6”).

Natalie Verderame took third in the 200m (27.80), and she qualified for the CCC West and Class LL meets. Verderame was also third in the 100m (13.43) and 400 (1:06.74).

Lily Scalise finished second in the 110m (17.99) and 300m hurdle races (51.96), and she qualified for the CCC West meet in both events. Anny Moquete ran 2:32.59 in the 800m, finished third and qualified for the CCC West meet. Zaczynski qualified for the CCC West meet with a third place finish in the pole vault (7’6”). Bri Harris placed third in the javelin (85’7”) and qualified for the CCC West meet.

“We are continuing to progress our training in the right direction as the season goes on, and I am excited to see some big performances at the end of the season,” Green said.

There were also some good efforts at the Connecticut Distance Festival. The top effort came from Kate Kemnitz, who finished fifth in the mile in 5:17.01, a personal record. Kemnitz took nearly 34 seconds off of her previous best time in the mile.

“Kate’s mile was her largest improvement in track in her primary events since freshman year,” coach Dan Dachelet said. “She ran a very smart race looking sharp and aggressive the entire race.”

Dachelet said that Jacqueline Izzo, Natalia Adamczyk and Grace Michaud all did well in their first 5000m races on a track. They finished seventh, eighth and ninth in the event.

Up next: Southington hosted Conard on Tuesday in a CCC West dual meet. The Knights will compete at the O’Grady Relays at Bethel High School on Friday and Saturday.

