Boys Lacrosse: Berlin edges Knights

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys lacrosse got the low-scoring game it wanted on April 17 against Berlin. The Blue Knights couldn’t generate enough goals on their side, however, and lost 6-5 to the Redcoats at Southington High School.

It was the lone game of the week for Southington, which fell to 3-2.

“Our offense did not shoot very well and did not make big plays when needed,” coach Ron Chase said. “The offense played hard, but in order to win in tight situations, the offense has to score.”

Evan Johanns had one goal and one assist while Jack Tedone, Rory Missal, Ethan Thomson and Jason Brault each added one goal. Matt Thompson and Seth Bogoslofski each two assists. Garrett Brown made 11 saves for Southington in the loss.

“Our defense played extremely well,” Chase said. “One of the primary goals for the defense is to limit a team to under 10 goals. There were goals though that could have been prevented.”

T.J. Hebert led Berlin with three goals and one assist. Mark Bednarczyk had one goal and one assist while Nick Grant and Luke Barretta each added one goal. Sebastian Fusco made nine saves for the Redcoats.

The game was tied 1-1 after one period, but Southington scored twice in the second period, held Berlin scoreless, and led 3-1 at halftime. The Redcoats scored four goals in the third quarter and gave up just one on the way to a 5-4 lead on the Knights. The teams each scored a goal in the fourth quarter, but Berlin was celebrating when the final horn sounded.

“It’s what the coaching staff has been preaching since day one,” Chase said about what he took from the game. “Worry about the next play and make a play when a mistake is made. That is something that wasn’t done against Berlin. However, we win as a team and lose as a team, it is not one position, one player that caused us to lose.”

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play two road games sandwiched around a home contest. The Knights were slated to play at NW Catholic on Tuesday, then host Conard on Wednesday. On Saturday, Southington is on the road again against Valley Regional at 12 p.m. in Deep River.

