Veterans committee to honor Vietnam vets

The town of Southington veterans committee announced it will host a Vietnam era veterans commemoration recognition ceremony on June 15 at 2 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville.

The commemoration will recognize all veterans, and their families, who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location; and their families.

“We make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period,” said committee member John DeMello in a press release. “All were called to serve and none could self-determine where they were stationed.”

Vietnam era veterans who were not recognized previously are welcome to apply. Contact the town of Southington veterans committee at SouthingtonVets@southington.org or at (860) 276-6299

Veterans will need a copy of their honorable discharge (DD Form #214) to apply. Applications must be in by June 1 in order to participate in the ceremony.