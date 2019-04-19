Obituary: Rosaire Bouchard, 89

Rosaire Bouchard, 89, of Southington, passed away on April 17, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Cecilia (Theriault) Bouchard.

He was born Sept. 27, 1929 on Fort Kent, ME, the son of the late Emile and Leona (Michaud) Bouchard. He had retired 25 years ago from the International Silver Co. in Meriden. He was a US Army veteran.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Carroll (Kathy) Bouchard, Stanley Bouchard, Mike (Holly) Bouchard, his daughters, Carlene (Lester) Michaud and Elaine (Leo) Lavertue. He also leaves his grandchildren, Paul Bouchard, Jen Krofssik, Devon Harty, Tammy Michaud, Shannon Bouchard, Lauren Bouchard, Jodi Bouchard, Becky Colli, Kristen Gardiner, Joe Bouchard and James Galvin and 17 great grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Clarence and Lorien Bouchard and sisters, Joan Belanger and Frances St. Laurent. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald and Roland Bouchard, his granddaughter, Tara Schneider and grandson, Shawn Bouchard.

The Funeral will be held Monday at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville, at 12 noon. Burial will be with Military Honors in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday 9:30 -11:30 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington.