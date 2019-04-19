Local organizations partner for Earth Day events April 27

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Several organizations in town are coming together to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the community.

On Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., join the Rotary Club of Southington, the Southington Open Space committee and the Land Acquisition committee in a town-wide clean-up. Traffic vests and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring rubber gloves to keep hands clean.

“With the help of the highway department, we have pinpointed areas of town that are in need of cleaning, including various parks, Crescent Lake, and along the rails to trails,” said Rotary Club member Kelly Leppard. “We can all help keep our town beautiful, and give it a good spring cleaning.”

Volunteers from businesses, families, civic organizations, and organizations like sports teams and Boy or Girl Scout troops are encouraged to sign up. Any individuals can be paired up or put in another group.

Last year, the Rotary Club and the Open Space and Land Acquisition committees held separate Earth Day clean-up activities, but have joined efforts this year.

“Since we partnered with the Land Trust last year, we figured we would partner with a new group this year, and the Rotary seemed the perfect group with their cleanup efforts,” said Open Space committee chair Dawn Miceli. “We’ve seen more and more trash and debris littered on our various open space parcels in town—and, unfortunately, elsewhere—and so taking part in this endeavor is a natural fit for our committee.”

Volunteers will meet at the town green at 9 a.m., then branch off to various locations around town. They will bring their trash bags back at the end of the event and discard of them in the dumpster that HQ Dumpsters & Recycling donated for the event.

“I truly hope that others will participate in this town-wide effort instead of complaining about the litter that we all notice along our roadsides,” said Miceli. “It’s an ongoing issue, and yet, many hands make light work.”

Volunteers can sign up at www.soutingtonrotary.org/stories/earth-day-2019. Earth Day is on April 22, but the program was moved to avoid any conflict with Easter.