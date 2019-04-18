Obituary: Robert B. ‘Bob’ Martel, 60

Robert B. “Bob” Martel, 60, of Lorain, Ohio and formerly of Plainville, Connecticut passed away unexpectedly with complications at his home Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born September 27, 1958 in Southington, CT.

Bob was employed as an Anodizer for 40 years and retired from Modern Metal Finishing and Light Metal in CT. He collected Elvis Presley memorabilia, was an LA Rams fan, loved classic cars, and western movies.

Mr. Martel is survived by his wife of 10 years Carmen; daughters Carmen A. Pena of Lorain, OH and Gina E. Pena of Lorain, OH, son-in-law, Jamie L. Andrews; father Henry Martel of Plainville, CT; brothers Paul Martel, Edward Martel, and Mark Martel.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred Martel; brothers, Henry and Frank Martel.

At the request of the family, all services will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Busch Funeral Home, Elyria, OH.