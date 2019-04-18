CyberKnight win streak ends at regional meet

FIRST Robotics Team 195, the Southington CyberKnights competed at the New England FIRST Robotics Championship last weekend and finished as semi-finalists, ending their four year winning streak. They had previously won the New England title in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

This year, they joined in the first seed alliance with Team 319 Big Bad Bob from Alton, New Hampshire, and Team 3467 Windham Windup from Windham, New Hampshire. The CyberKnights were the fastest cycling robot in New England running at 12 to 13 scoring pieces per match, and several independent scouting databases rank them as the fouth fastest cycling robot in the world.

“The CyberKnights wholeheartedly congratulate their friends Teams 125 The NUTRONs from Boston, Mass., 2168 The Aluminum Falcons from Groton, and 558 Elm City Robosquad from New Haven on their wins,” said FIRST Team 195 mentor Sandra Brino in a press release. “All three teams have collaborated with 195 in the past in practicing at our field together and of course in friendship.”

Although the CyberKnights’ winning streak in New England with the robot may have ended, the team was selected as one of four teams to receive the New England FIRST Robotics Chairman’s Award which honors a team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST.

Receiving this award means the team will compete with other Chairman’s winners at the Detroit FIRST World Championship where one will be selected to the FIRST Hall of Fame.

he CyberKnights will now travel next week to Detroit, Michigan from April 24 to 27 to compete against 400 teams from all over the world. The team is heading to Detroit hungry for a world title, said Brino in a press release

To follow the Southington team during the Detroit Championship, a live webcast can be found at thebluealliance.com.