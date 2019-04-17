Track swept by Glastonbury

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington outdoor track and field began the week with a pair of rain-shortened dual meet losses at Glastonbury on April 10. The girls were defeated 106-39 while the boys lost 102-33.

As a follow-up, the Blue Knights competed at the R-J Invitational on April 12 at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, and there were plenty of great efforts at that meet.

Here’s what happened at each meet:

Losses at Glastonbury

APRIL 10—Trinity Cardillo won the shot put (38’7”) and discus (118’2”) for the Knights against the Tomahawks. Sydney Garrison was first in the high jump (4’10”) and Alijah Vega took first in the javelin (95’4”). The girls 4x400m relay wasn’t run because of rain.

Kate Kemnitz (2:24.9 in 800m), Natalie Verderame (27.3 in 200m), Kayla Markette (8’0” in pole vault) and Livvy Pizzitola (12.9 in 100m) each came away with a second place finish. Southington also took second place in the 4×800 (10:01.6) and 4x100m (53.6) relay races.

Kolby Rogers took first in the long jump (18’2”) for Southington’s lone boys event victory. The pole vault and 4x400m relay weren’t contested because of rain.

Rogers (11.8 in 100m), Ryan Slesinski (52.6 in 400m), Craig McPherson (48.7 in 300m hurdles), Matt Penna (4:36.9 in 1600m), Lucca Riccio (10:20.6 in 3200m), Russell Hotchkiss (20.9 in 100m hurdles), Anthony Penta (18’1” in long jump) and Aiden Chesanow (5’6” in high jump) each had a second place finish.

Southington also finished second in the 4×800 (9:43.9) and 4x100m (45.4) relay races.

R-J Invitational

APRIL 12—Southington had a good day against competition from Cheshire, Sheehan, Lyman Hall, Maloney, Platt and host school Coginchaug. The girls won four individual events while the boys won three individual events and one relay.

Nina Muir was first in the 100m (13.43), Pizzitola finished first in the 200m (27.26), Kemnitz claimed first in the 3200m (11:47) and Garrison took first in the high jump (5’2”).

For the boys, Johnny Carreiro finished first in the 200m (23.83) ahead of teammates Trevor Porter (second in 23.98) and Joseph Verderame (third in 24.47). Riccio claimed first in the 1600m (4:38.47) while Penna was first in the 3200 (9:47). The boys 1600m sprint medley relay of Porter, Carreiro, Verderame and Slesinski took first (3:39.25).

The Southington girls had second place finishes from Samantha Przybylski (27.43 in 200m), Bethany Andrews (1:08.90 in 400m), Lauren Verrilli (2:35.75 in 800m), Alexah Zaczynski (8’0” in pole vault) and Vega (96’2” in javelin). Third place finishers were Danielle Flynn (1:09.90 in 400m), Grace Michaud (2:41.50 in 800m), Anny Moquete (5:40.72 in 1600m), Jacqueline Izzo (12:32 in 3200), Garrison (15’10” in long jump) and Marisa Imme (95’0” in javelin).

Fourth place finishers were Natalie Verderame (27.95 in 200m) and Bri Harris (88’7” in javelin). Fifth place finishers were Erin O’Neill (14.01 in 100m), Kailey Keegan (1:14.19 in 400m), Kailey Schmarr (5:47.77 in 1600m), Claire Cavanaugh (14:16 in 3200m) and Natalie Reeves (tied, 7’0” in pole vault).

The Southington boys had second place finishes from Penta (11.80 in 100m, 20’0” in long jump), Porter (200m), Brendan Kiyak (54.97 in 400m) and Slesinski (2:05.19 in 800m). Third place finishers were Rogers (11.93 in 100m), Verderame (200m), Trevor Francis (56.22 in 400m) and Evan Kristopik (10:58 in 3200m).

Fourth place finishers were Tyler Salzillo (56.52 in 400m), Ryan Asido (4:51.09 in 1600m), Brendan Leone (11:18 in 3200m) and Rogers (19’6” in long jump). Landino took fifth place in the 1600m (4:58.37).

Up next: Southington hosted Hall on Tuesday in a CCC West Division dual meet. The Knights are in New Haven on Saturday for the Hillhouse Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m.