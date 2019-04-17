Southington Recreation Department listings for the April 19 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

NOW thru APRIL 22

SOUTHINGTON

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/DogObedience. Program runs Tuesdays, April 23 to June 4 (Puppy and Beginner Level 1) or Thursdays, April 25 to June 6 (Beginner Level 2). Class times vary at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St., Southington. Open to dogs 10 weeks and up with up-to-date vaccinations. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Cost is $135 per dog.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

SOUTHINGTON

SWIM LESSONS REGISTRATION (RECREATION PARK). 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Southington Town Hall finance dept. conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children, ages 5 and up. Bring the child’s latest swim card if available and birth certificate for new swimmers. All classes will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. Cos is $44 ($125 total for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Class sizes are limited. More at Southington.org/swim1.

NOW thru MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS YOUTH SPORTS PROGRAMS. Register at southington.org/skyhawks. Five-week program begins the week of May 13 at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St., Plantsville. Class times vary by program and age group. Cost is $75 per child. Skyhawks Sports Academy is pen to Southington residents ages 3-7. The Tiny-Hawk basketball and soccer program is open to ages 3-4. The Mini-Hawk soccer and baseball program is open to ages 4-7.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

TOUCH-A-TRUCK. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville. Presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72 and the Southington Recreation Dept. Children will enjoy climbing into construction, military, emergency and other vehicles, face painting, music and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Cost is $4 for kids (free for adults)

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

SOUTHINGTON

SWIM LESSONS REGISTRATION (MEMORIAL PARK). 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Southington Town Hall finance dept. conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children, ages 5 and up. Bring the child’s latest swim card if available and birth certificate for new swimmers. All classes will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. Cos is $44 ($125 total for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Class sizes are limited. More at Southington.org/swim1.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise (Second bus added), $159.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November