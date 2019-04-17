Southington Public Library listings for the April 19 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

April

April Artist of the Month: Molly Virello. Join Southington children’s librarian Molly Virello for a pictoral exhibition entitled “Con-Struction: A Goddess is born,” which details her costume build of Hela, the villain from the 2017 movie “Thor: Ragnarok.” The exhibit comes just in time to build inspiration for the Southington Library Comic Con in June.

May

Out of This World Fantasy & Science Fiction Book Club Meeting. Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Discuss Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s comedic fantasy “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.”

Rubber Stamps Sale. Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by Southington Friends of the Library. Hundreds of new and gently used rubber stamps. Everything is $5 or less.

Books and Bagels. Thursday, May 16, 10 to 11 a.m. Come discuss your favorite books and get recommendations from fellow reading enthusiasts.

June

Spring Mystery Group: ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ by Julia Spencer-Fleming. Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Session III. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Check-out musical instruments. This new collection will allow library patrons to explore different instruments before buying or check out instruments for a special event. You may bring your gently used donations directly to The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington or the children’s department.

The Bridge. A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information.

Ongoing Programs