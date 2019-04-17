Police blotter for the April 19 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Thursday, April 4 to Thursday, April 11:
Thursday, April 4
- Marcelino Colon, 26, of 69 Ridge Rd., Naugatuck, was charged with operating a vehicle under suspension and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Sunday, April 7
- Tyler Davis, 18, of 37 Kristin Lane, Plainville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Krizia Latimer-Rivera, 27, of 28 Dracut Ave., Waterbury, was charged with failure to display headlamps, misuse of marker plates, failure to insure a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Monday, April 8
- Stephen Cieszynski, 50, of 108 Atwater St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on an elderly victim.
Wednesday, April 10
- Shawn Belden, 30, of 18 Spark Ave., Bristol, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kimberly Prescott, 29, of 42 Ingraham Pl., Bristol, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, April 10
- Kimberly Prescott, 29, of 42 Ingraham Pl., Bristol, was charged with extradition.