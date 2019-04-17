Police blotter for the April 19 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Thursday, April 4 to Thursday, April 11:

Thursday, April 4

Marcelino Colon, 26, of 69 Ridge Rd., Naugatuck, was charged with operating a vehicle under suspension and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sunday, April 7

Tyler Davis, 18, of 37 Kristin Lane, Plainville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krizia Latimer-Rivera, 27, of 28 Dracut Ave., Waterbury, was charged with failure to display headlamps, misuse of marker plates, failure to insure a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Monday, April 8

Stephen Cieszynski, 50, of 108 Atwater St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on an elderly victim.

Wednesday, April 10

Shawn Belden, 30, of 18 Spark Ave., Bristol, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Prescott, 29, of 42 Ingraham Pl., Bristol, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, April 10