Obituary: Margaret (Frugale) Faticoni

Margaret (Frugale) Faticoni of Southington, wife of Adolph Faticoni, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Maestro James Frugale and Mary (Fuschillo) Frugale.

She was the personification of the perfect wife, mother and friend.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 10:30 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com