Obituary: Ann Marie (Simard) Strom, 76

Ann Marie (Simard) Strom, 76, of Bristol, wife of the late Donald G. Strom, passed away on Sunday (April 14, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Ann Marie was born in Bristol to the late Wilfred and Exilia Simard. She was a parishioner at St. Francis De Sales Church and attended at St. Ann’s Church, Bristol and worked as an LPN at the Pines (formerly Nursing Care Center of Bristol). Prior to working as an LPN, she served three honorable years in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Corpsman. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, casinos, bowling and reading. She was happiest being around her children, grandchildren, great granddaughter and her lifelong friends.

She is survived by her three daughters: Laurie Strom Bowman of Southington, Lisa Strom of Bristol, Michelle Gawitt and her husband Jay of Avon; her son: Keith Strom and his wife Brenda of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren: Lindsey Warren, Molly Milovanovic, Justin Strom, Nathan Strom, Alexandra Bowman, Ryan Bowman, Mylie Gawitt, Owen Gawitt; and her great granddaughter: Elliot Warren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday (April 18, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 10:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home between 5 PM and 7 PM.

