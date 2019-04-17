Miscellaneous listings for the April 19 edition

APRIL 19-21

SOUTHINGTON

EASTER DAY FLOWER SALE. Held by The Knights of Columbus Council 15 of Southington. Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the many charities the Knights support. 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tnpk., Southington.

APRIL 19-20

PLAINVILLE

PROJECT GRAD FUNDRAISER AT FIVE BELOW. Shop at Five Below. 10 percent of the retail purchase can be donated back to Project Graduation of Plainville High School. Five Below, 248 New Britain Ave., Plainville.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

BRISTOL

MUM FESTICAL SPRING FLING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fundraiser for Mum Festival. Free admission, baked goods will be sold. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.

SINGLES PIZZA PARTY. Held by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet. Pizza, salad, dessert. Dancing. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central st., Bristol. $20. (860) 463-6906.

SOUTHINGTON

FOR GOODNESS SAKE FURNITURE DRIVE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items must be gently used or new and suitable for small living spaces. Benefits the formerly homeless through For Goodness Sake. Lowe’s, 500 Executive Blvd., Southington. Drop off items or schedule a pickup at furniture@forgoodnessake.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PLAINVILLE

CHOOSING TO BE A MEDIUM. 7 p.m. Connecticut author Sharon Farber discusses her new book, “Choosing to be a Medium: Experience & Share the Healing Wonder of Spirit Communication.” Plainville Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. plainvillect.com/library.

SOUTHINGTON

WORLD WAR ONE MEMORIALS OF CONNECTICUT. 7 p.m. Lecture and discussion about WWI memorials in Connecticut with an emphasis on the Southington monument and images of several of Southington’s World War I veterans. Southington Historical Society, 239 Main St., Southington.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

SOUTHINGTON

LIVING THROUGH THE EYES OF AN ARTIST 7 to 9 p.m., Renowned sculptor and artist Dale Zarella, Southington native, will return to SoCCA. Learn his creative process. SoCCA,, 93 Main St., Southington. Register. (860) 276-1581. $15 at the door.

SOUTHINGTON

BIKERS AGAINST ANIMAL CRUELTY WOOFSTOCK. 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Four live bands, bowling, billiards, arcade games, food and drinks, raffles and more all to support medical care for abused and neglected animals. Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $10 cover with $5 back for arcade games.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

BRISTOL

RADIUM DIAL PAINTERS: THEIR FATAL BRUSH WITH DEATH. Held by the Bristol Historical Society at 7 p.m. Program free for members, $5 for non-members. 98 Summer St., Bristol. For information, call BHS, (860) 583-6309.

SOUTHINGTON

SHAVE 2 SAVE KIDS WITH CANCER. 1 p.m. St. Baldrick’s Foundation “Rock the Bald” event to conquer childhood cancers. Cornhole competition, music, refreshments, fun, and more. (More at stbaldricks.org/events/SportsclipsLV) American Legion Post 72 hall, 64 Main St., Southington. Legion is looking for barbers to donate time for the event. Contact abbottonsite@cox.net.

APRIL 26-27

BRISTOL

APRIL TAG SALE. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. $2 early bird special. Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free admission. 1:30 p.m., fill-a-bag for $3. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

PLAINVILLE

CLOTHING DRIVE. 10 a.m. to noon. Accepting used clothing, shoes, bedding and linens in plastic garbage bags. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation at the Plainville YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville.

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Proceeds will support the youth programs.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

PLAINVILLE

PARC FUNDRAISER: SHORT STACK FOR A TALL CAUSE, 8 to 10 a.m. Pancake breakfast. Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 270 New Britain Ave., Plainville. Tickets: $7.

SOUTHINGTON

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. Held by The Knights of Columbus Council 15 of Southington. 7 to 11:30 a.m.Breakfast buffet at the Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and children under 6 are free.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

PLAINVILLE

FOUNDATIONS OF INVESTING. 7 p.m. Tad Graham-Handley, financial advisor at Edward Jones. Plainville Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register.plainvillect.com/library.

MAY 1-OCT. 2

SOUTHINGTON

HAWKS LANDING LADIES’ GOLF LEAGUE. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. in May, June, September and October and 8 a.m. in July and August, at Hawks Landing CC, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. Cost is $40. Golfers of all abilities are welcome. Greens fees and carts are paid each week. (860) 793-6000.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. 5 p.m. Butchers and Bakers, 270 Farmington Ave. No. 101, Farmington. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections.

MAY 3-4

PLAINVILLE

SPRING TAG SALE. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. $1 charge for Friday only.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

PLAINVILLE

LAUGHTER YOGA. 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit Project Grad. Plainville YMCA, 149 Farmington Ave., Plainville. $10 ($15 at the door). (860) 793-2303.

PLAINVILLE

MEMORIAL POKER RUN. 9 a.m. Fundraiser for PARC in memory of biker, Plainville resident and volunteer Ed Mercure. at VFW Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. (203) 535-2276, (860) 519-8285.

SOUTHINGTON

SHRED-IT DAY. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Shred up to four boxes of documents for a donation. Remove all plastics beforehand. Arc of Southington, 201 W. Main St., Plantsville

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats. Talk to local pet stores, groomers, and doggy daycare specialist. Enjoy the Rockwell Park dog park and walking trails. Law requires all cats and dogs over 3 months old must be vaccinated against rabies. All dogs over 6 months must be licensed. Three year rabies vaccination certificate requires proof of current rabies certification. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be leashed. Rockwell Park Pavilion, Dutton Avenue, Bristol. $15 per pet, cash only. Held by Bristol-Burlington Health district, VCA Bristol Animal Hospital, Bristol Parks and Recreation Department, Chippens Hill Veterinary hospital. (860) 584-7682.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dance to the music of DJ Tasteful Productions. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

SOUTHINGTON

ARC OF SOUTHINGTON GOLF TOURNAMENT at Hawks Landing Country Club to benefit Arc programs and its recreation department. Registration is $140 per person and includes shotgun start, greens fees, cart, lunch and dinner. Just a dinner is $50 and starts at 3:30 p.m. Register or donate. (860) 628-9220 ext. 100, visit arcsouthington.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 11

BRISTOL

BIRDHOUSE DECORATING. 2 to 4 p.m. Held by Bristol Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments. Building and paint birdhouses designed by The Studio, to be hung throughout city parks. Rockwell Park, 28 Jacobs St., Bristol Workshop free but requires registration through www.bristolrec.com.

PLAINVILLE

DOG OBEDIENCE TRAINING. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Led by professional dog trainer Valerie and her German shepherd Daunte. Topics include, jumping up, housebreaking, destructive behavior, crate training etc. No dogs allowed. $15 ($25 for non residents), The Plainville Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. RSVP at (860) 747-6022.

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 33, 7 Race Ave., Plainville. Tables ($15) available. Call (860) 989-4872.

SOUTHINGTON

TAG SALE AND CRAFT FAIR. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coordinated by the American Legion Auxiliary First District. Twenty tables of tag sale items and crafts. American Legion, 64 Main St., Southington. Table rentals, $20. (203) 650-0623.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

BRISTOL

MOTHER’S DAY AFTERNOON PAINT. 3 to 5 p.m., at Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Member tickets $30 per couple, $20 for a single person. Non-member tickets $40 per couple, $25 for a single person.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

PLAINVILLE

CRUISE NIGHT. 4 to 7 p.m. at American Legion, Post 33, 7 Race Ave., Plainville. More info, call (860) 989-4872

SATURDAY, MAY 18

BRISTOL

TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Presented by the Women’s Guild.

MONDAY, MAY 23

BRISTOL

‘THE DEAN MARTIN TRIBUTE SHOW.’ Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Bus trip to the Brownstone in Paterson, N.J. featuring Johnny Petiello. Lunch is served family style and includes chicken Marsala, sausage and peppers, ziti marinara, salad, vegetables, and dessert. Two complimentary drinks. $115 per person. Deadline April 29. (860) 585-1020.

SPRINGFIELD CONFIDENTIAL WITH BRISTOL NATIVE MIKE REISS. 7 p.m. Bristol native and 30-year writer of “The Simpsons,” Mike Reiss, gives a behind the scenes look at the sitcom and his book, ” Springfield Confidential: Jokes Secrets and Outright Lies from a Lifetime of Writing for The Simpsons.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St. Bristol. RSVP. bristollib.com or (860) 584-7787, ext. 3.

MAY 31-JUNE 1

SOUTHINGTON

RELAY FOR LIFE OF SOUTHINGTON. Begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Southington High School turf field, 720 Pleasant St., Southington

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50’s, 60’s, 70’s DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BRISTOL

BOSTON POPS AT TANGLEWOOD IN THE BERKSHIRES BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $144. Deadline is June 16. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

CT SUN VS. NY LIBERTY BASKETBALL AT MOHEGAN SUN. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $57, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Deadline is July 3. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

BRISTOL

ESSEX DINNER TRAIN AND RIVERBOAT. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $97, includes beef or chicken dinner entree. Deadline is July 5. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

BRISTOL

SARATOGA HORSE RACING BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch is on your own. Cost is $77, includes grandstand admission and reserved seating. Deadline is July 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

BLOCK ISLAND BUS-FERRY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $137. Bus to Point Judith, R.I. and ferry to Block Island. Deadline is July 25. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

OTHER

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION. 6 to 11 p.m. Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook. Cost is $45 ($50 after June 24). Contact: 40yrSHS79@gmail.com or tickets at payit2.com/event/104281

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38th ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Contact Chamber (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com. Visit www.plainvillechamber.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22 at shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW THRU APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

PASTEL & THE POWER OF DESIGN at SoCCA. 93 Main St. Pastel paintings by Karen Israel on display. Exhibit open during business hours. Artist’s reception will be held April 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ARTIST MARTIN P.N. GENT OF CHESHIRE. Watercolor and acrylic paintings. The Gallery at the Orchards at 43 Hobart St. in the community room on the second floor. (860) 628-5656. southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: April 27; May 4, 11, 18; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581