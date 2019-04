Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way. Last Sunday, the Easter Bunny made was spotted in town during a breakfast at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72. Two-year old Teagan Beloin, right, wasn’t quite sure what to think when her grandmother, Barbara Pintarich, center, introduced her to the fabled rabbit.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI