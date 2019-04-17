Girls tennis stays perfect

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls tennis didn’t lose a match, or a set, last week on the way to 7-0 wins over Enfield, Manchester and East Hartford. The Lady Knights improved to 4-0 on the season.

Southington defeated Enfield on April 10 on another windy day at the Bob Garry tennis courts.

“Our girls worked hard despite the conditions and performed really well,” coach Robin Thompson said. “We had some lineup changes in No. 3 doubles and No. 4 singles due to absences. The new girls (Avery Halloran and Alina Rivera) and Jillian Watson, who moved into the No. 4 singles role, rose to the occasion and posted good wins.”

Abby Murphy won her No. 1 singles match in the Enfield matchup, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Gianna Wadowski and Avery Korp also won, 6-0, 6-0. Joelle Stublarec won her No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-0.

The No. 1 doubles team of Kate Hardy and Isa Miani won, 6-0, 6-1, as did the No. 3 team of Halloran and Rivera. Watson won her No. 4 singles match, 6-1, 6-3, and Chantelle Gimenez took her No. 3 singles match, 6-2, 6-3.

Southington was on the road on April 11 and 12 for its other matchups of the week, but returned home with wins each time. At Manchester, Murphy (6-2, 6-0); Stublarec (6-2, 7-5); Gimenez (6-2, 6-3); and Watson (6-1, 6-0) all won singles matches for the Knights. In doubles, Hardy and Miani won, 6-3, 6-0; Wadowski and Korp won, 6-1, 6-1; and Halloran and Rivera won, 6-3, 6-1.

Southington recorded a trio of 6-0, 6-0 finals against East Hartford on April 12.

Murphy didn’t lose a game in her No. 1 singles match. Hardy and Miani didn’t drop a game at No. 1 doubles, and neither did Ali Bruce and Rivera at No. 3 doubles.

Gimenez won her first set, 6-0, before taking the second one, 6-1, at No. 3 singles. Watson also won her first set, 6-0, before taking the second set, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Wadowski and Korp won their first set, 6-0, before taking the second set, 6-2. Stublarec won her No. 2 singles match, 6-3, 6-2.

Up next: Southington had one match this week. The Knights hosted Glastonbury on Thursday.

