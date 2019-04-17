Girls Lacrosse: Lady Knights win in overtime, lose to Simsbury

By KEVIN ROBERTS

The Southington girls lacrosse team went from exhilaration to frustration in a three-day span this past week.

The exhilaration came from a hard-earned, 12-11 overtime win at North Haven on April 8. The frustration that followed was during a 16-8 home loss to Simsbury on April 10. The Lady Knights are 3-1 on the season.

Southington played hard and played together at North Haven. The Knights didn’t let themselves get down when the Indians took a trio of three-goal leads, 4-1 and 5-2 in the first half, then 9-6 in the second half. In the sudden victory overtime period, Amy Chudy scored with left 2:37 in the second three-minute half to give her team the win.

“We were smart, played the whole game,” coach Jill Pomposi said. “We didn’t let them dictate the whole time.”

Sarah Mafale led Southington with four goals and one assist while Chudy had three goals. Talie Richardson recorded two goals and one assist while Taylor Borla, Emma Doran and Brooke Lynch scored a goal apiece. Kate Barner had two assists, and Mackenzie Brown made 10 saves for the Knights.

Annie Uyeki led North Haven with six goals. Madison Fredericks had three goals while Callie Kessler and Grace Gillooly added one score each for the Indians.

After falling behind 5-2, Southington struck for four straight goals. Borla got the first goal, then Chudy scored two straight to tie the game, 5-5. Doran scored off Mafale’s assist with 6:11 left in the first half to put the Knights ahead, 6-5. It was the first lead for Southington since it was ahead 1-0. North Haven scored twice to take a 7-6 advantage into halftime.

The Indians scored the first two goals of the second half to ahead, 9-6, but the response from the Knights was swift. Richardson scored with 18:29 and 18:08 to play to pull Southington to within 9-8.

The Indians picked up a goal for a 10-8 advantage, but a goal from Mafale with under seven minutes to go cut the margin to 10-9. Lynch provided the tying score at the 4:01 mark. When Mafale scored off Barner’s assist with 2:34 to play, Southington had an 11-10 lead.

Fredericks scored the equalizer for North Haven with just 14 seconds left.

The game went to sudden victory overtime, which is split into two three-minute halves. Chudy scored off of a free possession that started from eight meters out to give the Knights the victory.

The Simsbury game didn’t go the way Southington wanted it to.

“We were maybe over-confident, over-aggressive, tried to do too much, and then we dug ourselves into a hole,” Pomposi said. “There were some awesome possessions and minutes here and there, but not close to the [full] 50 minutes.”

Southington trailed by four goals at halftime, but scored the first two goals of the second half to pull within 8-6. Simsbury tallied eight of the final 10 goals of the game to pull away. Chudy and Lynch had two goals each for the Knights while Mafale, Doran, Richardson and Abby LeBarron added a goal apiece. Richardson had two assists while Doran and Gabby Fiora added one assist each. Brown made 10 saves for Southington.

Payton Arsenault led Simsbury with six goals. Abby Interante scored four goals while Samantha Dupree added three goals. Maggie Brian tallied two goals and Allie Drees added one goal.

Up next: Southington plays all three games at home. The Knights began the week on Monday against Berlin and Wednesday against Ellington. Southington was also home against Amity on Thursday.

