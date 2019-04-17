Football: Knights named to CT all-star roster

The teams for the Connecticut senior all-star high school football game held a meet and greet on the evening of April 10 at Southington High School. There is a bunch of local interest when it comes to Team Constitution.

First off, the head coach is of Team Constitution is Tim Shea, who just happens to be the top guy at Plainville. Plainville’s Dylan Fusco will be in charge of quality control for Team Constitution.

There are four Southington players on the Team Constitution roster. They are quarterback Jacob Drena, wide receiver Jacob Flynn, place kicker Evan Johanns and linebacker Kyle Messenger.

Team Nutmeg, led by Stafford co-op head coach Brian Mazzone, has Bristol Central linebacker/running back/defensive back Justus Fitzpatrick on its roster.

The all-star game will be played on June 29 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.