Fire report for the April 17 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, April 1 to Sunday, April 7:
Monday, April 1
- 8:28 a.m., 342 W. Center St., Vehicle accident
- 11:38 a.m., 79 Brookview Pl., Smoke detector activation
- 12:49 p.m., 764 Marion Ave., Building fire
- 1:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment
- 6:12 p.m., 1850 West St., Alarm system activation
- 7:35 p.m., 181 Waters Edge Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 9:01 p.m., 20 Whippoorwill Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
- 9:11 p.m., 697 South End Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle
Tuesday, April 2
- 8:40 a.m., 1 Darling St., Good intent call
- 12:43 p.m., 118 Huckleberry Ln., Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire
- 1:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call
- 3:13 p.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Outside storage fire
- 5:18 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Public service
- 8:26 p.m., 10 New Britain Ave., Alarm system sounded
Wednesday, April 3
- 9:53 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Smoke detector activation
- 2:19 p.m., 18 Garden Dr., Public service
- 7:29 p.m., 921 Meriden Waterbury, Arcing, shorted electrical
- 8:26 p.m., 162 Village Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 9:23 p.m., Queen Street & I-84 Eastbound, Outside rubbish fire
Thursday, April 4
- 5:24 a.m., 1985 West St., CO detector activated
- 7:32 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 9:04 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 12:45 p.m., 240 Atwater St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 2:30 p.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Public service
- 4:13 p.m., 85 Skyline Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 6:44 p.m., 113 Manor Rd., Carbon monoxide detector
Friday, April 5
- 8:06 a.m., 2 Silver Oak Cir., Detector activation, no fire
- 10:30 a.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Public service
- 11:49 a.m., 119 Buckland St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 2:39 p.m., 331 Mill St., Carbon monoxide detector
- 3:08 p.m., 235 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle
Saturday, April 6
- 3:34 p.m., 253 West St., HazMat release investigation
- 7:57 p.m., 253 Prospect St., Authorized controlled burning
Sunday, April 7
- 10:48 a.m., 90 Woodruff St., Authorized controlled burning
- 10:58 a.m., 70 Darling St., Vehicle accident
- 1:08 p.m., Blatchley Ave., Vehicle accident
- 1:51 p.m., 12 Center Pl., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
- 3:44 p.m., 1103 Flanders Rd., Natural vegetation fire
- 8:04 p.m., 130 Blatchley Ave., Biological hazard