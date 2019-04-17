Fire report for the April 17 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, April 1 to Sunday, April 7:

Monday, April 1

8:28 a.m., 342 W. Center St., Vehicle accident

11:38 a.m., 79 Brookview Pl., Smoke detector activation

12:49 p.m., 764 Marion Ave., Building fire

1:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment

6:12 p.m., 1850 West St., Alarm system activation

7:35 p.m., 181 Waters Edge Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle

9:01 p.m., 20 Whippoorwill Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

9:11 p.m., 697 South End Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle

Tuesday, April 2

8:40 a.m., 1 Darling St., Good intent call

12:43 p.m., 118 Huckleberry Ln., Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire

1:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call

3:13 p.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Outside storage fire

5:18 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Public service

8:26 p.m., 10 New Britain Ave., Alarm system sounded

Wednesday, April 3

9:53 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Smoke detector activation

2:19 p.m., 18 Garden Dr., Public service

7:29 p.m., 921 Meriden Waterbury, Arcing, shorted electrical

8:26 p.m., 162 Village Rd., Smoke detector activation

9:23 p.m., Queen Street & I-84 Eastbound, Outside rubbish fire

Thursday, April 4

5:24 a.m., 1985 West St., CO detector activated

7:32 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

9:04 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

12:45 p.m., 240 Atwater St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

2:30 p.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Public service

4:13 p.m., 85 Skyline Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle

6:44 p.m., 113 Manor Rd., Carbon monoxide detector

Friday, April 5

8:06 a.m., 2 Silver Oak Cir., Detector activation, no fire

10:30 a.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Public service

11:49 a.m., 119 Buckland St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

2:39 p.m., 331 Mill St., Carbon monoxide detector

3:08 p.m., 235 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle

Saturday, April 6

3:34 p.m., 253 West St., HazMat release investigation

7:57 p.m., 253 Prospect St., Authorized controlled burning

Sunday, April 7