Fire, Listings

Fire report for the April 17 edition

by  •  • 0 Comments

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, April 1 to Sunday, April 7:

Monday, April 1

  • 8:28 a.m., 342 W. Center St., Vehicle accident
  • 11:38 a.m., 79 Brookview Pl., Smoke detector activation
  • 12:49 p.m., 764 Marion Ave., Building fire
  • 1:00 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment
  • 6:12 p.m., 1850 West St., Alarm system activation
  • 7:35 p.m., 181 Waters Edge Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
  • 9:01 p.m., 20 Whippoorwill Rd., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 9:11 p.m., 697 South End Rd., EMS call excluding vehicle

Tuesday, April 2

  • 8:40 a.m., 1 Darling St., Good intent call
  • 12:43 p.m., 118 Huckleberry Ln., Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire
  • 1:27 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call
  • 3:13 p.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Outside storage fire
  • 5:18 p.m., 201 Pattonwood Dr., Public service
  • 8:26 p.m., 10 New Britain Ave., Alarm system sounded

Wednesday, April 3

  • 9:53 a.m., 34 Hobart St., Smoke detector activation
  • 2:19 p.m., 18 Garden Dr., Public service
  • 7:29 p.m., 921 Meriden Waterbury, Arcing, shorted electrical
  • 8:26 p.m., 162 Village Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 9:23 p.m., Queen Street & I-84 Eastbound, Outside rubbish fire

Thursday, April 4

  • 5:24 a.m., 1985 West St., CO detector activated
  • 7:32 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 9:04 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 12:45 p.m., 240 Atwater St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 2:30 p.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Public service
  • 4:13 p.m., 85 Skyline Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
  • 6:44 p.m., 113 Manor Rd., Carbon monoxide detector

Friday, April 5

  • 8:06 a.m., 2 Silver Oak Cir., Detector activation, no fire
  • 10:30 a.m., 1181 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Public service
  • 11:49 a.m., 119 Buckland St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
  • 2:39 p.m., 331 Mill St., Carbon monoxide detector
  • 3:08 p.m., 235 Queen St., Lock-out vehicle

Saturday, April 6

  • 3:34 p.m., 253 West St., HazMat release investigation
  • 7:57 p.m., 253 Prospect St., Authorized controlled burning

Sunday, April 7

  • 10:48 a.m., 90 Woodruff St., Authorized controlled burning
  • 10:58 a.m., 70 Darling St., Vehicle accident
  • 1:08 p.m., Blatchley Ave., Vehicle accident
  • 1:51 p.m., 12 Center Pl., Brush or brush-and-grass mix
  • 3:44 p.m., 1103 Flanders Rd., Natural vegetation fire
  • 8:04 p.m., 130 Blatchley Ave., Biological hazard

 

Leave a Reply