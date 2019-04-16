Girls Tennis: Knights blank Devils

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls tennis played just once during the opening week of the season, but it was a 7-0 victory over next-door neighbor Plainville on April 4 at the Bob Garry tennis courts.

“I’m very proud, a great first effort for all of us, great scores,” coach Robin Thompson said.

All seven match victories for the Lady Knights were in straight sets, despite somewhat gusty winds that affected play at times.

No. 2 singles player Joelle Stublarec battled Maggie Cronkhite before emerging with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Freshman Riley Tindall won her first varsity match, 6-4, 6-0, over Andrea Ybanez at No. 4 singles.

“Great start, in tough conditions,” Thompson said. “You never know what the ball’s going to do, and I have a player [Tindall] who has spent most of her time playing indoors, so it’s an adjustment for her to play outside and not have everything under her control.”

No. 1 singles player Abigail Murphy won, 6-0, 6-0, as did No. 3 singles player Chantelle Gimenez.

All three Southington doubles teams won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Kate Hardy and Isa Miani played at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team was made up of Gianna Wadowski and Avery Korp. Jill Watson and Ali Bruce played at No. 3 doubles.

Thompson said she believed singles play was the strength of Plainville, and it showed in the No. 2 and No. 4 matches.

“The thing about tennis is sometimes the score doesn’t really indicate the match,” Thompson said.

Still, Thompson said she was pleased with the effort the Knights gave.

“Very happy with our kids, and great first start for us for the season,” Thompson said. “It’s good to get the first one under our belts.”

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play against Mercy on Tuesday at Wesleyan University. It was the beginning of a busy week for the Knights, who had matches scheduled against Enfield on Wednesday, Manchester on Thursday, and East Hartford on Friday. Enfield was the lone home match.

