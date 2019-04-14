Obituary: George F. Flaherty Jr., 43

George F. Flaherty Jr., 43, of Southington passed away on Friday April 12, 2019 at his home.

Born December 26, 1975 in Waterbury, he was the son of George F. Flaherty Sr. of Palm Coast, FL and Mary Lou (Hockert) Castiglione and husband Carmine of Southington.

George loved to spend time with his family especially his nieces and nephews, Christopher, Riley, Ronan, Shaelyn, T.J., and Mia. He loved the Yankees, golfing and jet skiing . He was very much a people person, making new friends where ever he went.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two brothers, Timothy Flaherty and wife Melissa and Carmine Castiglione all of Southington and two sisters, Maura Jaffer and husband Todd and Mary Lou Castiglione all of Southington along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 1755 Stanley St, New Britain. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:15-9:15 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com