Town council vice chair announced as board chair for the chamber

The Southington Chamber of Commerce announced Dawn Miceli will assume the chairmanship of the board of directors during its annual dinner on Thursday, April 25.

Miceli has served on the Chamber board since 2014. She was elected to the executive board in 2017 and has served as vice chair, secretary and director at large. Miceli will take the place of current chair Matt O’Keefe who will commence to the past chairman post.

“Dawn Miceli is a strong, passionate leader in our community dedicated to the betterment of our businesses and to our residents,” said Chamber director Taylor Crofton in a press release. “I am looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter in the Chamber’s history side by side with Dawn.”

On the Chamber board, Miceli represents the non-profit Southington Community Cultural Arts, SoCCA, and for many years has chaired the Chamber’s economic development committee. She is also a past board member of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

“I am proud to assume the chairmanship of the Southington Chamber of Commerce and continue to advance our mission,” said Miceli in a press release. “We have such a vibrant commercial climate, and our Chamber is an integral agency for advocacy, advancement and support of our business community.”

In addition to her Chamber service, Miceli has served five terms on the Southington Town Council, during which time she has advocated for the town’s business community. One of her largest undertakings was spearheading the revision of the town’s preferred bidding ordinance to better serve the local business environment.

“It is imperative that we nurture a strong economic climate in a community-oriented fashion and the Chamber plays an important role in that undertaking,” said Miceli in a press release.

Serving alongside Miceli on the Chamber executive board will be vice chair Amanda Roberts, treasurer Lucia Chubet, secretary Maria Huff, director at large Susan Urillo Larson and legal adviser Anthony Allan Sheffy.

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest and most active standalone Chambers in Southern New England, with over 300 businesses and organizations as members in good standing. In representing the combined interests of the local business community, the Chamber advocates business advancement and nurtures a strong economic climate in a community-oriented fashion to benefit Southington.

The Chamber partners with the town and civic organizations to encourage positive business and community growth and is an influential force in building and enhancing public/private partnerships.