Area houses of worship schedule services for Easter, Passover

The following Southington Churches have announced their special service times for Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday (April 14), Maundy Thursday (April 18), Good Friday (April 19), and Easter (April 21):

Baptist

First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave, Southington.

April 14: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship with distribution of palms.

April 18: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

April 21: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service at Merriman Cemetery, Marion Ave. 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service at the church.

Central Baptist Church, 1505 West St, Southington.

April 14: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service with New England Baptist College Ensemble. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service.

April 17: 7 p.m. service.

April 21: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. 6 p.m. Sunday evening service including the Lord’s Supper.

Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning Street, Southington.

April 18: 7 p.m. Chosen People Ministries demonstrate Messiah and the Passover.

April 19: 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 21: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Catholic

During Lent every Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Hartford will be open on Mondays, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Lenten Confessions.

Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Southington.

April 14: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday mass (English). 9 a.m. Palm Sunday mass (Polish). 6 p.m. Easter Confessions (priests available to hear in English & Polish).

April 18: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

April 19: 3 p.m. mass–Passion of the Lord. 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross.

April 20: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Blessing of the Food (English & Polish). 8 p.m. Easter Vigil mass.

April 21: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. mass in English. 9 a.m. in Polish.

St Dominic Catholic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington.

April 14: 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

April 18: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday mass.

April 19: 9 a.m. morning mass, 3 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 20: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 21: 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. Easter masses.

St Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St, Southington.

April 18: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the church. 10 p.m. Reposed of the Blessed Sacrament until midnight in chapel.

April 19: 3 p.m. Service of the Passion of the Lord in the church.

April 20: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass in church.

April 21: 7:30 and 10 a.m. Easter Mass in church.

The annual St. Thomas Parish Passion Play will be performed at Southington Catholic School’s auditorium on April 13, 15, 16, 17 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 3 p.m. Visit stthomassouthington.org/passionplay for tickets.

Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St, Plantsville.

April 13: 5 p.m. Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord.

April 14: 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Palm Sunday masses with palms.

April 18: 7 p.m. Mass of Our Lord’s Supper. Adoration until 9:30 p.m.

April 19: 3 p.m. Good Friday Service of the Passion.

April 20: 8 p.m. Easter vigil, Solemn Mass of the Resurrection.

April 21: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Easter masses.

St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 254 Burritt St, Plantsville.

April 13: 4 p.m. Palm Saturday vigil mass.

April 14: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday masses.

April 18: 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

April 19: 3 p.m. The Lord’s Passion. 7 p.m. Tenebrae service.

April 20: 8 p.m. Easter vigil mass.

April 21: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Easter masses.

Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St, Southington.

April 14: 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

April 18: 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursay service

April 19: 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service.

April 21: 9:30 a.m. Easter Eucharist worship.

Zion Lutheran Church, 531 Woodruff St, Southington.

April 14: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., 4 p.m. Palm Sunday worship.9 a.m. Palm Sunday breakfast (all are welcome).

April 18: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday worship.

April 19: 7 p.m. Good Friday Tenebrae/Worship..

April 21: 6 a.m. sunrise vigil. 8 and 10:15 a.m. Easter services. 9:15 a.m. Easter egg hunt.

Congregational

First Congregational Church, 37 Main St, Southington.

April 14: Palm Sunday. 8 a.m. chapel, 9:30 traditional, 11:15 contemporary services.

April 18: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday worship.

April 19: 7 p.m. Good Friday worship.

April 21: 6 a.m. Sunrise service at YMCA Camp Sloper, 1000 East St. 8 a.m. Chapel Communion at FCC. 9:30 a.m. Traditional worship at FCC. 11:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship at FCC.

Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St, Plantsville.

April 14: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service. 11 a.m. worship. 11:30 Palm Sunday brunch.

April 18: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

April 19: 12 and 6 p.m. Good Friday services.

April 1: 10 a.m. Traditional Easter service.

United Methodist

Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St, Southington.

March 29: 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday dinner (sign-up required). 7 p.m. Holy Thursday service.

April 1: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Non-Denominational

Tabernacle Christian Church, 1445 West St, Southington.

April 14: 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service.

April 19: 7 p.m. Good Friday Healing Night.

April 21: 10 a.m. Easter service.

Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St, Plantsville.

April 20: 5 and 7 p.m. Easter service.

April 21: 5:45 a.m. sunrise service at Camp Sloper. 9 and 11 a.m. Easter service at the church.

Jewish (Passover)

The following places of worship have announced their special services for Passover (evening of Friday, April 19 to the evening of Saturday, April 27):

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation, 37 N. Main St., Southington.

April 22: 6 p.m. Passover 5779 community seder at Ceviche Kitchen & Bar in Middlebury, led by the Rabbi. Enjoy the ritual and a kosher-style meal.

Temple Beth David, 3 Main St. Cheshire.

April 19: 6 p.m. Community Passover Seder. Membership at Temple Beth David is not required to participate. Interfaith families, singles, couples, and families with young children are all welcome. RSVP by April 12 at (203) 272-0037.

Is your religious community missing? To include your holiday services in future editions, please email staff writer Sheridan Roy at SRoy@SouthingtonObserver.com or call us at (860) 621-6751.