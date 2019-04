Amy Pajor leads a Red Team fastbreak at the 13th annual Michael Casale basketball game at Derynoski Elementary School. The game is a fundraiser for the Michael Casale Scholarship, which is given each year to two Southington High School graduating seniors. Casale was a fourth grade teacher who taught at DES for 11 years. In a spirited contest, the Red Team prevailed over the White Team, 51-35.

