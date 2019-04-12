Chamber to recognize locals at the Aqua Turf on April 25

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce 81st annual dinner is just around the corner, and guests are encouraged to channel their 1990s memories, and closets, and join the 90s-themed party. The dinner will be held on Thursday, April 25 at the Aqua Turf Club.

As tradition goes, outgoing board of director members will be recognized, and new board members and officers, along with chamber committee chairs, will be recognized. In addition, several awards will be given to businesses and individuals who help make the community a better place to live and work.

The Chamber woman of the year is Bradley Mountain Farms owner Anneliese Dadras.

“This award is given to a woman in business who not only does exceptionally well in her business, but shares it with the community,” said Chamber director Taylor Crofton. “She and the Bradley Mountain goats are at nearly every community function.”

The Gail DePaolo community spirit award is going to volunteer, business owner and former chamber president Dave Pestillo. The award is given to a person, group or organization who succeed in bringing together a diversity of people for the good of common cause.

“Dave was a no-brainer for this award,” said Crofton. “He is a very generous person and is a very active member of Southington. He’s someone who is focused on helping the community.”

The Ann Hauver employee of the year goes to someone who exemplifies the ethics and spirit of Southington. Bread for Life’s Missy Cipriano, who received several nominations, will receive this award.

“Missy is so deserving of this award,” said Crofton. “She lives and breathes the BFL mission. She goes above and beyond.”

The Riccio Brothers business person of the year recognizes an outstanding business person who has demonstrated a sound commitment to the community as an owner or volunteer. The owner of Six Point Wealth Advisors will receive this award.

“Jim Garstang was a board member for many years and a former economic development committee chair, and is still very active in the community,” said Crofton. “He is very involved with several nonprofit organizations, and he’s also retiring this year.”

Several local businesses will receive beautification awards at the dinner, including 75 Center, Chick-Fil-A, AAA, Que Whiskey Kitchen, Nataz, the Southington Calendar House, Courtyard Marriott and Board & Brush.

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest and most active standalone chambers in Southern New England, with over 300 businesses and organizations as members in good standing. The Chamber advocates business advancement and nurtures a strong economic climate in a community-oriented fashion to benefit Southington.

To RSVP and purchase tickets for the annual dinner, visit SouthingtonChamber. com. RSVP by April 17. Call the Chamber at (860) 628-8036 for more information. Nineties-style or business casual attire is encouraged.