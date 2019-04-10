Softball: Doesn’t matter who starts

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington softball began its first week of the 2019 season two days later than originally scheduled, but the Lady Knights came away with a pair of wins in West Hartford.

After its April 1 game against NFA was postponed due to field conditions, Southington shut out Hall, 6-0, on April 3 at Hall High School.

The Lady Knights closed out their opening week with a 21-5 rout of Conard in five innings on April 4 at Conard High School. Southington was 2-0 after its first week.

Pitching was the story of the Hall game. Four Southington pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout that included 11 strikeouts.

Julia Theriault started and went the first three innings for the victory. Theriault struck out five and didn’t allow a hit. Julia Panarella took the next two innings and struck out three while giving up the one hit.

Katelyn Lipski struck out two in her one inning of work, then Dominique Gaudio fanned one batter in her 1-2-3 seventh inning.

On offense, Abby Lamson had a double, single, three RBI and a run scored. Chrissy Marotto had three hits, including a triple, to go along with a run scored while Nicole Greco added two hits and a run scored.

The offense was the name of the game against Conard. The Knights collected 21 hits and took advantage of seven Chieftain errors.

After one run in the first, Southington erupted for six runs in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth before finishing with two in the fifth.

Alex Rogers led the offensive explosion with two triples, five RBI and two runs scored. Lipski homered, doubled, drove in two runs and scored another, and she pitched the game’s first two innings to claim the win. Lipski yielded one hit and two walks while picking up three strikeouts.

Marotto had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Kristin Rose homered, drove in two runs and scored two more. Gianna Perugini tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored a run while Diane Williams had two hits and two RBI.

Lamson had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored while Gabby Malachowski added two hits and two runs scored.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play at Bristol Eastern on Monday in a showdown of two top CCC teams.

The Knights were slated to host RHAM on Wednesday, then hit the road again Friday against Glastonbury.

