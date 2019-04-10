Rugby alum named all-American at Sacred Heart

Allie Rinaldi had an All-American junior season for the Sacred Heart University women’s rugby team.

Rinaldi, a Southington native and 2016 graduate of SHS, was one of 15 players to be named a first team Tier II All-American by the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association. She had five tries for a total of 25 points this season for the Pioneers, who reached the NIRA Tier II championships.

Sacred Heart lost, 22-15, to Mount Saint Mary’s in the Tier II championships, but the team made history. The trip was the first for the Pioneers. Rinaldi led the team with eight tackles that game. Rinaldi was an NIRA Tier II honorable mention choice last season.

Tyffany Brisbane, Isabel Cuddy and Nia Williams joined Rinaldi as first team All-Americans.

“I am very proud of the hard work these four student-athletes put in developing their skills and mindset which improved throughout the fall and significantly contributed to our successful season,” coach Michelle Reed said. “It is an honor to have them represent Sacred Heart University as All Americans in the NIRA.”