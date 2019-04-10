Police blotter for the April 12 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 3:

Wednesday, March 27

Tania Cruz, 23, of 418 Mill St., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Friday, March 29

Bethany Pasquale, 21, of 312 High Rd., Kensington, was charged with illegal possession of greater than one half ounce of marijuana.

Saturday, March 30

Laurette Lafrance, 54, of 83 Sunnyridge Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.

Sunday, March 31

Juan Valentin Galaviz, 23, of 29 Zuella Dr., Waterbury, was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility, following too close, failure to drive right, operating unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a license, improper use of marker plates and failure to insure a vehicle.

Monday, April 1

Miguel Serrano, 28, of 359 Main St., Bristol, was charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault.

Tuesday, April 2

John Farrell, 29, of 1621 North Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, April 3