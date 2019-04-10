Golfers make a statement in the first week

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Two days of wind couldn’t ruffle the robes of the Southington Blue Knight golfers in the first week of the season. Neither could Southington’s opponents, Conard or Avon.

The Knights defeated Conard, 162-166, on April 2 at Rockledge Golf Course in West Hartford.

In their second contest, Southington hosted Avon on April 4 in the home opener at Hawks Landing Country Club and came away with a 149-159 win over the Falcons to go to 2-0 on the season.

Avon is the defending CIAC division II state champion.

“Two matches in windy conditions, but the team played well, especially for this early in the season,” coach Jim DiNello said. “The 162 in the win versus Conard at Rockledge was a very respectful score on the road. The 149 at home in the win against Avon was obviously excellent. We should play very well at home in familiar surroundings, but that score is tremendous, for this time of year especially.”

Max Chubet earned medalist honors in both matches. He shot a one-over-par 37 against Conard at Rockledge, then turned in an even-par 35 versus Avon at Hawks Landing.

“Max played great in the No. 1 spot,” DiNello said.

Chubet was far from the only standout Southington, especially against Avon. Shawn McKnerney and Jake Napoli each shot a two-over-par 37, and Austin Carta carded a 40.

“The team played smart, and stayed away from big numbers for the most part,” DiNello said.

In the Conard match, Napoli had a 40, followed by Austin Carta’s 42. McKrerney and Cory Hemsen each shot a 43. The low man for Conard was Garrett Brown (39). Max Leylan and Charlie Kristofek each had a 41 while Brian Fehl rounded out the scoring players with a 45.

There are things that can be improved upon, no surprise after just one week of regular season play, but both efforts were still good for the Knights.

“Putting can improve some, but the greens are certainly not great right now,” DiNello said. “All in all, a very good start to the season. I am proud of how the team has come out of the gate.”

Up next: Southington has one match next week, Thursday at home against Bristol Central. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Hawks Landing. The Knights aren’t slated to play again until April 23 against NW Catholic in West Hartford.

