Girls track races past Avon girls

For the Southington girls outdoor track and field team, it’s all about having the athletes peak at the conference and state championship meets.

The Lady Knights took a first step in the right direction against Avon, recording a 121-25 win over the Falcons in the first dual meet of the 2019 season on April 2 at Southington High School. Southington also competed in the 14th Bloomfield Invitational this past Saturday.

“Going into the meet, I wasn’t very concerned with score either way,” coach Connor Green said. “My main focus was that we were continuing to follow our development plan for our athletes by getting newer ones exposed to new events, and our more experienced athletes all had plans for their events. This allowed us to focus on certain portions of their events. For example: their starts, releases, takeoffs, and so on.”

Southington won all of the track events with the exception of the 4x800m relay. Lily Scalise won the 100m and 300m hurdle races in times of 18.04 seconds and 50.27 seconds. Kate Kemnitz took a win in the 1600m in a personal record time of 5:19.86. Meghan Sheline was first in the 400m in 1:05.48.

Southington got great efforts from its underclassmen. Freshman Nina Muir won the 100m dash (13.51), freshman Jacqueline Izzo finished first in the 800m (2:37.96), sophomore Livvy Pizzitola claimed the top spot in the 200m dash (27.81), and sophomore Grace Michaud crossed first in the 3200m (12:43.49).

The winning 4x100m relay (55.03) was made up of Erin O’Neill, Lindsay Catlin, Riley Kofsuske and Muir, and all are freshmen.

The first place 4x400m relay (4:26.71) was made up of the senior Kemnitz, juniors Moquete and Sheline, and freshman Megan Wadman.

In the field, Sydney Garrison took first place in the high jump (4’8”) and long jump (14’11”) while Trinity Cardillo won the shot put (36’9½”) and discus (103’7”). Ella Shamus-Udicious captured the pole vault (8’6”).

A number of Knights set personal bests. Marisa Imme set a personal best with her win in the javelin (99’9”), and Alexah Zaczynski’s best long jump (14’4”) was good enough for second place overall. Zaczynski, a sophomore, also had a personal best with her third place finish in the pole vault (7’6”).

“Overall, I think it was great day for the girls team. I think we always can improve, especially this early in the season,” Green said. “If we were firing on all cylinders in April, then I’d be worried that down the line we wouldn’t be ready for Conferences and States. This meet is just another part of our long term plan of attack for the season and the girls executed it perfectly.”

Bloomfield Invite

Kailey Schmarr won the 1600m (5:59.15) and Alijah Vega took first in the javelin (104’9”) at the meet, which was held at Bloomfield High School.

In the pole vault, Alexah Zaczynski (7’6”, PR), Natalie Reeves (7’0”, PR) and Catlin (7’0”, PR) finished second, third and fourth overall. Zaczynski missed a jump at 7’6”, and that was the only difference between her and first place finisher Brianna Soubannarath of Naugatuck.

The 4x100m relay of Pizzitola, O’Neill, Samantha Przybylski and Natalie Verderame finished fourth (51.74).

Up next: Southington was scheduled for a road dual meet against Glastonbury on Tuesday. The Knights compete at the Record-Journal Invitational on Friday.

