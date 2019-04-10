Girls Lacrosse: The biggest challenge was the weather

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Neither wind nor sleet could derail Southington girls lacrosse in its first week of the 2019 season. The Lady Knights opened with a 21-8 win over Newington in the wind on April 3, then ran away with a 19-1 victory over NFA in the sleet on April 5. Both games were played at home.

Once Southington got the jitters out against Newington in the season opener, it began to pull away. The Knights led by five goals at halftime and outscored the Indians 11-3 in the second half.

“It’s your first game, for some people it’s their first varsity game,” said coach Jill Pomposi, “and I think we just kind of took a deep breath and said, oh yeah, we’re playing lacrosse.”

Nine different players scored goals for Southington in the Newington victory. Emma Doran had four goals and one assist to lead the Knights. Kate Barner and Talie Richardson both had three goals and two assists while Sarah Mafale added a hat trick. Amy Chudy had two goals and four assists while Brooke Lynch and Abby LeBarron each added two goals. Gabby Fiora and Kaitlyn DeLorenzo both had one goal, and Taylor Borla tallied an assist.

“A lot of different girls took it to cage and a lot of different girls scored,” Pomposi said. “Nine different girls scored, which is amazing. Some girls it was their first varsity game, and they were scoring.”

Abby Delgado stepped in at goal for Mackenzie Brown, who was ill, and made seven saves to get the win.

“[Delgado] did fine. Everybody played their position, and it was good,” Pomposi said.

For the NFA game, Pomposi wanted the Knights ready to roll from the opening draw. What Southington did went well beyond just being ready. The Knights scored nine goals in the first 8:19 of the game and quickly put away a team they had lost to by two goals last season.

“We really did a good job of using our opportunities right away,” Pomposi said. “We had some nice driving opportunities early on and recognized them right away, allowing us to really come out strong.”

The Knights dominated draws, and that allowed the offense to bolt toward the Wildcat cage. Goals came early and often as Southington built a 14-0 halftime lead.

“Our fast break attack was what really got us going in this game,” Pomposi said. “The commitment of the low attackers on the redefending really helped spark the attack, too. The girls did a great job of trapping defenders on their way out. We were able to get a handful of caused turnovers down there that led to goals.”

Barner and Richardson each struck for four goals while Karolina Kurzatkowska and Grace Dellavecchia both scored two goals. Mafale, Doran, Lynch, Chudy, Borla, DeLorenzo and Kayli Garcia all had one goal.

On defense, Southington was fundamentally sound.

“The defense did a great job of working on the details of solid defense,” Pomposi said. “They were all big sticks, very athletic low stances, and were talking a lot. We were able to get a few interceptions down there because they were so focused on those details.”

The result of all the hard work the Knights put in was a pair of victories.

Up next: Southington played at North Haven on Monday, then hosted Simsbury on Wednesday.

