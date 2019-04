Fire report for the April 12 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, March 25 to Saturday, March 30:

Monday, March 25

12:59 p.m., 173 Carter Ln., Unauthorized burning

2:46 p.m., North Shuttle Street, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, March 26

1:21 p.m., 198 Stuart Dr., Public service

3:55 p.m., 380 Summer St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:26 p.m., 212 Main St., Lock-out vehicle

7:26 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, March 27

10:00 a.m., 103 Hilltop Dr., Public service

11:25 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:44 a.m., 257 Annelise Ave., Smoke detector activation

4:55 p.m., 132 Main St., Alarm system activation

Thursday, March 28

2:58 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched & cancelled en route

7:49 p.m., 1096 West St., Central station

Friday, March 29

3:15 a.m., 3 Darling St., Assist invalid

9:40 a.m., 10 Main St., Gas leak

11:38 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

1:44 p.m., 35 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation

2:47 p.m., 750 Queen St., Vehicle accident

11:49 p.m., 168 Chamberlain Highway, Dispatched & cancelled en route

Saturday, March 30