CyberKnights win again

The FIRST Robotics Team 195 Southington CyberKnights finished their New England qualifying competitions with another win in Hartford last weekend, bringing home a third blue banner for the season.

Team 195 joined an alliance with long-time friends, Team 230, the Gaelhawks from Shelton, and a rookie, Team 7869, the Fun Gang from New Haven.

“This event was made extra special by the CyberKnights also being presented with FIRST Robotics highest honor, the Chairman’s Award, which honors a team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST,” said team officials in a press release. “The CyberKnights were honored, humbled and overjoyed to receive this award.”

With all 210 New England teams having competed twice among 12 available qualifyin events, the points have been tallied and the top 64 have been determined.

Those teams were then scheduled to face off at the New England District Championship at Worcester Polytechnic Institute from April 11 to 13. The CyberKnights fought to keep their record-breaking streak alive with hopes to make it five New England Championships in a row. See next week’s coverage to see how the team did.

In addition to the robotics champions, Chairman’s winners will also be selected from among the teams that have won at qualifying events to move on for consideration at the global championship in Detroit.

To follow the Southington team during the New England Championship, a live webcast can be found at www.thebluealliance.com.