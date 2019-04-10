Boys volleyball opens the season with two victories

By KEVIN ROBERTS

The Southington boys volleyball team started the 2019 season with a pair of road wins over Simsbury and Glastonbury. The Blue Knights defeated the Trojans, 3-0, on April 3, then knocked off the Tomahawks, 3-1, on April 5.

Southington is 2-0 to begin the season. Here’s what happened in each match:

Three close sets in opening sweep

APRIL 3—The 3-0 final match score is deceiving given the Knights never won by more than six points in any of the three sets against the Trojans. The set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.

Tim Walsh led Southington with 16 kills and five aces. Walsh served accurately on 95 percent of his attempts (19-of-20). Adam Hunter had six kills and two aces while Rocco Posidento added five kills. Zack Morgan had 31 assists, three aces and one block. John Idian supplied 12 digs, and Brett Hunter led the charge at the net with three blocks.

Knights win in four sets

APRIL 5—Southington lost a set against Glastonbury in a back-and-forth match, but still came away with the road victory. The set scores were 26-24, 25-19, 28-30, 25-23.

The Knights and Tomahawks had met during the final of a preseason tournament in Windsor on March 30, and their competitive play against each other continued in Glastonbury on April 5.

Three Southington players had double figures in kills, led by 21 from Walsh. Adam Hunter added 17 kills while Possidento tallied 14 to go along with his team-high five blocks. Morgan tallied 53 assists and three aces while Brandon Wolf added three blocks.

Idian tallied 14 digs and Walsh chipped in 12 digs. Adam Hunter and Sam Miranda each had six digs.

Up next: Southington hosted Maloney on Monday, then played at home against Oxford on Wednesday.

