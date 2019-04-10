Boys Tennis: Knights sweep two opponents

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The wind blew around, over and through the Bob Garry tennis courts during the Southington boys tennis season opener on April 3 against East Hartford.

The gusty wind was certainly difficult, but the Blue Knights handled the wind and their opponent well on the way to a 7-0 victory over the Hornets. It was technically a “road” match for Southington as East Hartford was designated the home team, but it was the Knights who looked like they were right at home.

“I was pleased because we handled the wind well. Hitting the ball in the wind, with a tennis ball, like golf, any spin is aggravated, so it makes it difficult,” coach Tony Mauro said. “I thought they were exceptional in their handling the wind. The wind is nasty in tennis.”

Mauro said wind affects everything in tennis, from the toss on a serve to the spin on many hits. Still, Southington persevered and won going away.

“I felt we were going to win. That being said, it was a nice beginning,” Mauro said.

In singles, No. 1 Matt Balaoing defeated Ian Sullivan, 6-0, 6-2, while No. 3 Andrew Kudla took a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Indi Ramakomud. At No. 1 doubles, Tyler Heidgerd and Mike Kwok swept Baden Fogarty and Noah Lindsay, 6-0, 6-3. Those matches showed that the 7-0 score wasn’t as much of a rout as it seemed.

“I don’t think the score wasn’t quite as indicative of what was going on out there because I thought they gave the guys a good run,” Mauro said. “I like that because it’s good to have that little challenge.”

No. 2 singles player Marek Kryzanski, No. 4 singles player Kyle Narowol, and the No. 2 doubles tandem Adam Kosko and Kade Savino all won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Jacob and Ethan Sutton won their matchup, 6-0, 6-1.

Knights win on road

APRIL 4—Southington traveled to Bristol Central and returned home with a 7-0 win over the Rams.

Balaoing (No. 1), Kudla (No. 3) and Narowol (No. 4) each swept their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0. Kryzanski won his No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-1, over Ramiz Hassan. In doubles, the No. 2 team of Kosko and Savino won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, as did the No. 3 combination of Jacob and Ethan Sutton. The No. 1 doubles team of Heidgerd and Kwok took their matchup, 6-2, 6-1.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play at Plainville on Tuesday. On Friday, the Knights host E.O. Smith in their home opener at 3:45 p.m.

