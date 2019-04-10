Boys Lacrosse: First loss comes in overtime

Southington boys lacrosse lost the lone game it played this past week and dropped to 1-1 on the season. The Blue Knights traveled to North Haven on Wednesday evening and were defeated, 11-10, in overtime by the Indians at North Haven Middle School.

Evan Johanns had a monster game offensively for Southington with seven goals and two assists. Ethan Thomson had a goal and an assist, Camden Brown added a goal, and Jack Tedone also scored a goal. Seth Bogoslofski had one assist, and Garrett Brown made 11 saves for the Knights. Matt Crisco and Kasey Mongillo each scored three goals for North Haven.

Jack Broggi had two goals for the Indians.

Southington was behind by three goals after one period, but outscored North Haven, 5-1, in the second period to claim a 6-5 halftime lead. The Knights outscored the Indians, 3-1, in the third period to go ahead by a score of 9-6 entering the fourth and final period.

North Haven rallied with a 4-1 period of its own to tie the game, 10-10, and send it to overtime. Broggi scored in overtime to give the Indians the victory.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to host Newington on Monday. On Saturday, the Knights play Pomperaug at home at noon.